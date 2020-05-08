Hawaii has a starring role in 2 new Netflix shows

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A little piece of Hawaii will be featured in two Netflix productions.
A new movie filmed in the islands will premiere on the streaming service next Wednesday.
Produced by Adam Sandler, "The Wrong Missy" is about a man who accidentally invites the wrong woman on a work retreat to Hawaii.
It was shot last year in parts of West Oahu, including Ko Olina and Waianae.
It stars David Spade, Lauren Lapkus and Rob Schneider.
And you can get a taste of Hawaii in an episode of a Netflix series called "Restaurants on the Edge."
The episode features Holy Donuts, Umeke’s poke and Aloha Vista as a team of experts tries to breathe new life into eateries with great views.
Big Island chef Ippy Aiona, who was on “Food Network Star,” helped out. He said online that he taught the show’s crew about Hawaii’s culture and amazing food.
