Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

Hawaii legislature to reconvene next week to discuss budget
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii House and Senate leaders say lawmakers will reconvene starting Monday for at least six legislative days to address an estimated $1 billion budget shortfall brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. House Speaker Scott Saiki acknowledged the governor’s stay-at-home order remained in effect through the end of May. But he says lawmakers feel its necessary to address the budget. Hawaii tax revenues have dropped sharply as the number of tourists arriving in the islands has slowed to a trickle, in part because of the 14-day quarantine imposed on travelers. The closure of retailers, restaurants and businesses has also depressed revenue.
Rogue tourists arrested as Hawaii tries to curb virus spread
HONOLULU (AP) — Police in Hawaii are cracking down on rogue tourists who are visiting beaches, riding personal watercraft, and generally flouting strict requirements that they quarantine for 14 days after arriving. A newlywed California couple left their Waikiki hotel room repeatedly, despite being warned by hotel staff, and were arrested. Others have been arrested at a hotel pool, loading groceries outside a Costco and bringing take-out food back to a hotel room. The rules, the strictest in any U.S. state, have helped keep infections relatively low. As of Wednesday, Hawaii reported 626 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths.
Lifeguards protect Oahu beaches with new virus safety rules
HONOLULU (AP) — Oahu’s lifeguards have returned to their towers dotting the island’s public beaches with new rules and strategies for preventing the spread of the coronavirus. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the familiar lifeguard uniforms now include red face masks. Cones have also been placed in the sand to establish 10-foot buffer zones around lifeguard towers. Personal protective equipment is not effective in the ocean and lifeguards have developed techniques to maintain safe distancing while conducting water interventions, including extending their 12-foot surfboards for those in trouble to hold while awaiting a lifeguard on a personal watercraft to take them to shore.
Hawaii Supreme Court makes history with remote arguments
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii Supreme Court has heard arguments delivered remotely for the first time in the court’s history in a case involving a dispute over water on Maui. The Maui News reported five justices and four attorneys participated from separate locations because of restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The argument was streamed live on the Hawaii judiciary’s YouTube channel with a counter indicating more than 450 people watched the proceedings. The justices heard arguments in the case of Carmichael v. Board of Land and Natural Resources, which involves a dispute over water flowing from the East Maui mountains.
Kauai police investigate 2 people who arrived in small plane
LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Police are investigating two people who were dropped off on Kauai by a small plane in violation of travel regulations established in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Garden Island reported the Kauai Police Department questioned the pair who arrived Sunday on an unauthorized flight from Maui. Kauai police Assistant Chief Mark Begley says the Hawaii National Guard alerted the department to the aircraft’s arrival at Port Allen Airport. Aircraft are currently not authorized to unload passengers at the airport. Begley says police are investigating the the pair's claim to have an authorized travel restriction exception.
Hawaiian monk seal pups benefit from virus beach closures
HONOLULU (AP) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says beach park closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic have benefited Hawaiian monk seal pups. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that agency researchers say the endangered seals have been able to nurse and rear newborn pups with relatively little disturbance from humans because of Hawaii’s stay-at-home orders in response to COVID-19. Nine pups have been born in the main Hawaiian islands since the start of 2020, including four on Oahu, three on Molokai and one each on Hawaii island and Kauai. NOAA does not disclose the exact locations of pups to help protect them.