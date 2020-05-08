Kauai, Hawaii Island among first to give retailers the green light to open

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Businesses like Rozett’s Nursery in Keaau say the reopening of the Big Island economy is providing a huge psychological lift.
“Hopefully we can come back with a fresh outlook on things and be ready for all of these new garden enthusiasts come out," said Ian Rozett, who’s family has operated the nursery for 25 years.
But like many retailers, the nursery didn’t open today. It’s taking a few extra days to make adjustments for walk-in customers.
It’s a similar story at some of the largest shopping centers on the neighbor islands.
Even though Big Island Mayor Harry Kim and Kauai’s Derek Kawakami said it’s okay to reopen, the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo and the Kukui Grove Center said that with just two days notice some of their tenants need more time to prepare for customers.
Those retailers are following the lead of other businesses that have been allowed to operate like Mark’s Place on Kauai, which has had to make major adjustments in order to provide take-out service.
“We have an outside tent. We are practicing social distancing we have painters tape to mark our six-foot social distancing," said co-owner Wendy Oyama.
Chris Seymour, owner of the Hilo Bike Hub, said he’s glad to see his neighbor business come back on line. With important lessons learned, that will benefit the community in the long run, he said.
“It’s sad we can’t go to our favorite restaurants but I think the bigger picture is we really are protecting ... our elderly, our kupuna," he said.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.