An Oahu man needs a bone marrow transplant, but his perfect match is stuck far from Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An international effort is underway to save a Honolulu man's life.
Fala Letini is in dire need of a bone marrow transplant. Doctors say his sister Vela Mauga is a perfect match.
The problem is she lives in American Samoa and the country’s airports are shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For nearly two weeks, the chief medical officer at AlohaCare has been working to figure out a way to reunite Mauga with her brother. Doctors diagnosed the 22-year-old Letini with leukemia.
“The situation is dire because without the transplantation, his risk of having a serious medical complication rises rapidly,” said Dr. Gary Okamoto.
Plans to organize flights through private cargo companies, the Air National Guard and Coast Guard all fell through. But with the help of the Lt. Governor’s Office and the Samoan government, Mauga was able to snag a seat on a FEMA transport flight Friday afternoon.
“I believe that there’s always a way to make things happen. That’s why I never stopped,” said Feleai Tau, special assistant to Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
When Letini got the newsm his procedure was a go:
“He’s a man of few words but I could tell by the intonation of what he said to me is that he is very grate and happy that he would be joined by his sister,” Okamoto said.
Mauga’s flight is expected to touch down at 9 p.m. at Honolulu’s airport. The siblings will then fly to California. The procedure is set for Monday at Stanford Medical Center.
