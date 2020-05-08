HNN launches new podcast with moms (and more) in mind

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just in time for Mother’s Day, Hawaii News Now is launching a new podcast called “Muthaship” hosted by three Hawaii moms including our very own Stephanie Lum.
It’s a chance to share a sisterhood of support, inspiration and wisdom with the help of special guests like Na Hoku Hano Hano award-winning Hawaii musician Sistah Robi Kahakalau, who opened up about an original song that topped the charts.
“Makua is the one song in my whole repertoire that I actually wrote. My other songs like ‘Keiki o ka aina’, ‘Pili mai kanalu’, that’s all my sister,” said Sistah Robi.
Lum's longtime former co-anchor Shawn Ching also makes an appearance and shares what life is like now as a dad.
“It’s hard because now as a parent, when they fall down you want to ask them ‘Oh, oh are you ok?’ but you really have to temper your reaction to a lot of things,” said Ching.
Lum’s co-hosts are her best friends Brooke Kane and Noli Kazama, whom she met while in college at Seattle University.
“We have a strong support system that we really want to share with everyone especially as we all go through this pandemic together,” said Lum. “We actually planned to launch ‘Muthaship’ earlier this year and had already recorded many episodes with special guests, but then in a flash, the world we knew changed before our eyes.”
So, how did the three come up with the name "Muthaship"?
Lum explains, “Mutha’ is pidgin for mother, ‘ship’ as in friendship and ‘mothership’ because moms tend to be the homebase, the headquarters of the family.”
“Muthaship” is available right now on Apple Music, Google Play and Spotify. It’s also available on SoundCloud. Look out for a special Mother’s Day show as well!
