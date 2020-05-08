Forecast: Gorgeous trade wind conditions to hold into next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trade wind weather pattern will continue through the weekend, due to high pressure far north of the area.
Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with a few showers briefly spreading to select leeward locations.
Winds will become weaken toward the middle of next week as the high moves to a position far northeast of the area.
Surf along north-facing shores will trend up today, then a small, long-period west-northwest swell is due by Tuesday.
Surf along south facing shores will trend up Friday through the weekend as a small south and southwest swell fill in from recent southern hemisphere activity.
The next south swell is due next Wednesday.
