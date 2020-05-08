During schools closure, nonprofit delivers 20,000 hot meals to Big Island kids

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the 35 days since the state Department of Education ordered schools closed, the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island has delivered 20,000 hot meals to keiki.
Each meal is individually plated, sealed, and driven to their homes, some as far as Ocean View in Kau.
“To our most in-need and vulnerable populations throughout Hawaii Island,” said Chad Cabral, chief executive officer of the agency.
Cabral switched all the staff to meal operations so none had to be furloughed.
“We started with providing 200 hot meals, Monday through Friday, out of our Hilo kitchen operations," he said. "And as a result of increased community need we opened a second kitchen operation in Kona, ramped up production, and we are now providing over 800 hot meals each day.”
All meals are free.
It’s not just keiki. Cabral said they are also working with the Salvation Army, both county and state public housing programs, and Hawaiian Homes communities to assist kupuna impacted by the pandemic.
“We’re going to do it until we, no can. Fortunately we’ve able to raise funding," Cabral said, adding that they have enough funding to provide another 30 days worth of the service.
Cabral describes the meals as local-style comfort food with main dishes that include kalua pig and cabbage, Portuguese bean soup, pork and peas, beef stew, chicken hekka and pork adobo.
If you want to help the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island, click here.
