The top priority when Legislature reconvenes: Tackling a projected $1B shortfall

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Legislature will reconvene its session Monday to focus on measures aimed at stabilizing the state budget and getting help to Hawaii families and businesses.
Lawmakers are facing a $1 billion shortfall in state revenues amid the shutdown.
The session is expected to last at least six legislative days.
“We are reconvening the session because the immediate priority is to stabilize the state budget so that we can avoid drastic cuts and furloughs,” House Speaker Scott Saiki said, in a news release.
The state Legislature said because of the ongoing shutdown, the state Capitol building will continue to be closed to the general public.
The public will be able to submit written testimony and watch proceedings via livestream.
Lawmakers and staff will be allowed into the state Capitol building through a single entrance and everyone will have to undergo a temperature check. Masks will be worn and public workspaces cleaned.
The state Legislature has been in recess since March 17 when one lawmaker tested positive for coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.