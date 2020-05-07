Special use lane operations, including H-1 zipper lane, resume as state gradually reopens

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As more businesses begin reopening across the state, the Department of Transportation said it will be resuming special use lane operations, including Oahu’s H-1 zipper lane.
Special use lane operations will resume Thursday for Oahu and Hawaii Island.
For Oahu, this includes the H-1 zipper lane, HOV lanes and shoulder express lanes. On Hawaii Island, this only applies to the northbound contraflow on Keaau-Pahoa Road.
[For the full list, click here]
On Kauai, the Kuhio Highway contraflow will resume on Monday, May 11 after temporary work is completed at the mauka Wailua Bridge.
The special use lane operations were halted statewide after Gov. David Ige issued a stay-at-home order on March 25.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.