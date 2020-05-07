Some passing showers and then Mother’s Day shaping up to be nice

Let’s talk weather... An old front moves down over the western end of the state tonight. Although the bulk of the showers will favor windward and mountain locations, a few leeward showers can’t be ruled out as this band moves through. Trades will briefly trend down ahead of this band, then quickly return to breezy levels as high pressure builds north of the state in its wake. A similar band of moisture will approach the western end of the state over the upcoming weekend.