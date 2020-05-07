Some passing showers and then Mother’s Day shaping up to be nice

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Thursday evening! A waning super moon tonight. It will be the last super moon of 2020 and it will greet our skies at around 7:30 pm. Right now, it is 99% full and it already peaked at its fullest now on its way to getting smaller.
Let’s talk weather... An old front moves down over the western end of the state tonight. Although the bulk of the showers will favor windward and mountain locations, a few leeward showers can’t be ruled out as this band moves through. Trades will briefly trend down ahead of this band, then quickly return to breezy levels as high pressure builds north of the state in its wake. A similar band of moisture will approach the western end of the state over the upcoming weekend.
Surf will likely remain below the High Surf Advisory criteria along all shorelines into early next week. The current north-northwest swell will gradually diminish into Thursday. A slightly larger mid-period north swell is expected from Thursday night through Saturday. Small south and southwest swells are expected to result in a small bump in surf heights along most south facing shores from Wednesday into Saturday.
NWS Summary: A trade wind weather pattern is expected over the next several days thanks to high pressure far north of the area. Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas with a few showers possible over select leeward locations. Winds will become lighter toward the middle of next week as the high moves off to a position far northeast of the area.
So the next 7 days, showers will pick up over windward and mauka neighborhoods tonight!
