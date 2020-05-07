On property under construction, Waimanalo looks forward to a very presidential neighbor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Waimanalo beachfront property made famous by the hit 1980s television series “Magnum PI” has been mostly leveled and new structural elements are being constructed.
Several neighbors and workers told HNN they signed confidentiality agreements so they can’t provide details.
But state records indicate the property with multiple homes and a guard shack could be slated for the former President Barack Obama and his family.
Obama grew up in Hawaii and frequently vacations here.
The registered owner of the estate, Waimanalo Paradise, was created by longtime Obama friend Martin Nesbitt.
He is also on the Obama Foundation board and served as national treasurer for Obama’s two presidential campaigns.
Also listed on the state records for Waimanalo Paradise: Kevin Poorman, president of the Obama Foundation board.
The prospect of Obama owning a home in the islands — and conceivably living in Hawaii full- or part-time — is exciting members of the community.
“This is his home and this is where he’d loved to be,” said Deloris Guttman, director of the Obama Hawaiian African Museum. Guttman’s organization is fundraising to buy property for an actual museum.
She said it is widely known in the community that the Obamas want to spend more time on Oahu.
And because he’s not the president anymore, his secret service detail has been significantly scaled back.
“It’s not like when he was president stopping all the traffic, causing all the problems,” Guttman said, adding that Obama frequently returns to play golf and few even know he’s in town.
In December, the New York Times reported that the Obamas purchased a waterfront estate on Martha’s Vineyard from the owner of the Boston Celtics. That property is also undergoing renovations.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.