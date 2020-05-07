1 person unaccounted for after blaze erupts from building on Big Island

1 person unaccounted for after blaze erupts from building on Big Island
File photo (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | May 7, 2020 at 8:48 AM HST - Updated May 7 at 8:48 AM

PUNA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials on Hawaii Island are searching for one person who was unaccounted for following a blaze in Nanawale Estates late Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to Lehua Road around 8:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found the unpermitted building engulfed in flames. A SUV was also on fire, officials said.

Neighbors told fire officials that a resident was playing with fire.

Four people lived in the home, but both firefighters and police could not find one person.

Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control by 9:15 p.m.

Officials said the 12-foot by 20-foot building was surrounded by debris at the end of a narrow unit road.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.