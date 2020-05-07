More trouble for a Honolulu attorney connected to Katherine Kealoha

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu attorney Christopher Woo, 47, was arrested early Thursday morning for allegedly driving a stolen car.
Police pulled Woo over at the intersection of Punchbowl Street and Vineyard Boulevard just after midnight.
He was arrested for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, an outstanding warrant, and promoting a dangerous drug. Sources say officers recovered methamphetamine during a search of the car, a rental reported stolen from the Daniel K. Inouye airport Wednesday.
There is no bond amount and he remains at Honolulu Police cellblock.
Woo was already out on bond for allegedly trying to pass a stolen check at a credit union at Fort Street Mall last November.
Last April, he claimed he was kidnapped by his ex-girlfriend.
In September of 2018, Woo’s registered firearm ended up being used in an officer-involved shooting. The loaded Glock was in the hands of Freddie Joe Whitmore who was shot after pointing the gun at Honolulu Police Officers at Century Center while police were executing a narcotics warrant.
In June 2018, Woo was arrested by the FBI after failing to appear before the grand jury and failing to produce evidence that the FBI asked for in connection to the case against the Kealohas.
The evidence the feds asked for, a laptop and cell phoner, were later reported stolen by Woo.
Woo was hired by disgraced former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha to represent her boyfriend, Jesse Ebersole, when he was called to testify before the federal grand jury against her about their affair that was funded by stolen money.
Katherine and Louis Kealoha, the ex police chief, were convicted of obstruction and conspiracy. Both later pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.