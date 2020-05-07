Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-LIFEGUARDS
Lifeguards protect Oahu beaches with new virus safety rules
HONOLULU (AP) — Oahu’s lifeguards have returned to their towers dotting the island’s public beaches with new rules and strategies for preventing the spread of the coronavirus. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the familiar lifeguard uniforms now include red face masks. Cones have also been placed in the sand to establish 10-foot buffer zones around lifeguard towers. Personal protective equipment is not effective in the ocean and lifeguards have developed techniques to maintain safe distancing while conducting water interventions, including extending their 12-foot surfboards for those in trouble to hold while awaiting a lifeguard on a personal watercraft to take them to shore.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-SUPREME COURT
Hawaii Supreme Court makes history with remote arguments
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii Supreme Court has heard arguments delivered remotely for the first time in the court’s history in a case involving a dispute over water on Maui. The Maui News reported five justices and four attorneys participated from separate locations because of restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The argument was streamed live on the Hawaii judiciary’s YouTube channel with a counter indicating more than 450 people watched the proceedings. The justices heard arguments in the case of Carmichael v. Board of Land and Natural Resources, which involves a dispute over water flowing from the East Maui mountains.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-TRAVEL BAN
Kauai police investigate 2 people who arrived in small plane
LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Police are investigating two people who were dropped off on Kauai by a small plane in violation of travel regulations established in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Garden Island reported the Kauai Police Department questioned the pair who arrived Sunday on an unauthorized flight from Maui. Kauai police Assistant Chief Mark Begley says the Hawaii National Guard alerted the department to the aircraft’s arrival at Port Allen Airport. Aircraft are currently not authorized to unload passengers at the airport. Begley says police are investigating the the pair's claim to have an authorized travel restriction exception.
MONK SEALS-BEACH CLOSURES
Hawaiian monk seal pups benefit from virus beach closures
HONOLULU (AP) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says beach park closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic have benefited Hawaiian monk seal pups. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that agency researchers say the endangered seals have been able to nurse and rear newborn pups with relatively little disturbance from humans because of Hawaii’s stay-at-home orders in response to COVID-19. Nine pups have been born in the main Hawaiian islands since the start of 2020, including four on Oahu, three on Molokai and one each on Hawaii island and Kauai. NOAA does not disclose the exact locations of pups to help protect them.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii shopping malls among businesses allowed to reopen
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige says the state has successfully “flattened the curve,” so he's allowing more businesses to reopen. Starting Thursday, businesses including some shopping malls, car washes and pet groomers that closed during the coronavirus pandemic may reopen. There were four new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, bringing Hawaii’s total to 625. There have been 17 Hawaii deaths. Ige says that's among the lowest numbers in the country. Ige says officials will look at opening higher-risk businesses such as hair salons, churches and restaurants in subsequent phases. Ige warns restrictions may be reinstated if there's an increase in cases.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-AID
States with few virus cases get big share of relief aid
An Associated Press analysis shows that some of the least-populated states with relatively few coronavirus cases received an out-sized proportion of the $150 billion in federal money that was designed to address virus-related expenses. When measured against the number of positive coronavirus tests, the gaps are extreme. The small states' haul included more than $2 million per positive test in Hawaii, Wyoming and Montana, and nearly $3.4 million per test in Alaska. By comparison, New York, by far the hardest-hit state, received about $24,000 per positive coronavirus test. States are now lobbying Congress for another round of help.