Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says beach park closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic have benefited Hawaiian monk seal pups. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that agency researchers say the endangered seals have been able to nurse and rear newborn pups with relatively little disturbance from humans because of Hawaii’s stay-at-home orders in response to COVID-19. Nine pups have been born in the main Hawaiian islands since the start of 2020, including four on Oahu, three on Molokai and one each on Hawaii island and Kauai. NOAA does not disclose the exact locations of pups to help protect them.