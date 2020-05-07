Large food distribution event planned for Leeward Community College

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large food distribution event is planned for Leeward Community College on Friday. It’s the latest to be held in recent days — and each one has drawn thousands.
Organizers hope to distribute food to at least 4,000 families at the LCC event.
The distribution is made possible by the Hawaii Foodbank, city, Bank of Hawaii and Hawaii Community Foundation. Food will be handed out starting at 10 a.m., and multiple family pick-ups (two to three families per vehicle) are recommended. Participants must be in a vehicle to receive food.
Attendees should bring the following to the distribution:
- Completed Household Information Form for each household represented in the vehicle. You can also bring a pen if you’re unable to fill out the form in advance.
- Valid government-issued ID for each household (an adult from each household must be present).
For more information on the event, go to HawaiiFoodbank.org.
