Hawaii News Now nets 7 AP awards, including for ‘Outstanding News Operation’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has received seven prestigious first place Associated Press Television and Radio Association awards for its coverage in 2019, including for “Outstanding News Operation.”
Here are the other reports that received top honors from APTRA:
- Best Special Programming: “Conflict on Mauna Kea”
- Best Morning Newscast: Sunrise at Iolani Palace
- Best Evening Newscast: Coverage of a deadly tour helicopter crash
- Best Documentary: “Prescribing Hope: Trapped on the Streets”
- Best Enterprise Reporting: “Maui officer accused of offering to throw trial for woman he arrested”
- Best Investigative Reporting: “HNN investigation finds bacteria, inaccurate potency in popular CBD products”
HNN also netted second place for spot news coverage of a fatal shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and for second place for public service for its coverage of a measles outbreak in Samoa.
