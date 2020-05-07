Hawaii News Now nets 7 AP awards, including for ‘Outstanding News Operation’

By HNN Staff | May 6, 2020 at 6:09 PM HST - Updated May 6 at 6:09 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has received seven prestigious first place Associated Press Television and Radio Association awards for its coverage in 2019, including for “Outstanding News Operation.”

Here are the other reports that received top honors from APTRA:

HNN also netted second place for spot news coverage of a fatal shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and for second place for public service for its coverage of a measles outbreak in Samoa.

