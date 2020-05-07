Hawaii farmers are struggling to survive coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Before the shutdown, Hawaii farmers depended heavily on hotels, restaurants, and a tourism-driven economy.
With tourism halted and restaurants slowing down, many of them are now struggling to survive.
"Many local farmers have lost their customers, their cash flow and had to lay off workers. Some are in danger of shutting down, shutting down forever," said Brian Miyamoto, Hawai'i Farm Bureau Executive Director.
Miyamoto pleaded to the House Committee on COVID-19 for support because many local farmers are having a hard time making ends meet.
Hotels, restaurants, and farmers markets were once their primary source of revenue.
“We hear there’s upwards of 200,000 plus pounds of papaya on Hawaii Island that are unable to be sold,” Miyamoto said.
Pacific Produce Inc. on Maui used to produce 100,000 pounds of lettuce a month.
Owner Geoffrey Haines said 70-percent of their product went to restaurants.
“Shutting down forever I’m hoping is not going to happen. But the future is just uncertain right now,” Haines said.
Haines was lucky to claim a PPP loan, so he was able to keep all 18 of his employees, at least for now.
“My employees are like family that have been working for me for years and it’s hard because we got maybe eight more weeks ... before we would have to start laying people off,” Haines said.
Some local grocery stores are also now beginning to limit meat purchases after some processing plant on the mainland shutdown because thousands of workers contracted COVID-19.
Keith Unger, President of the Hawai’i Cattlemen’s Council, says it highlights the need for more local production.
“The local ranchers providing to the local consumer about 12-percent. So consequently, we’re importing about 88-percent,” said Unger. “Our vision as a cattle industry is to provide more local cattle to the local market.”
