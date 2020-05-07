Forecast: Trade wind conditions to continue through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will are pushing in a few showers, mainly windward and mauka, after an extended mostly dry period. Little overall change to the weather pattern is expected through the weekend, with moderate to locally breezy trade winds occasionally delivering windward clouds and showers.
Surf along north facing shores will gradually trend down through Thursday as the small, medium-period north-northwest swell fades. Another northerly boost is due Friday with below advisory level wave heights. Surf along south facing shores will trend up Friday through the weekend as a small south and southwest swell fill in from recent southern hemisphere activity.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.