To ease burden on system, state asks laid off workers to file certifications only on certain days

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of laid off workers frustrated with trying to file weekly certifications for their unemployment claims are being encouraged to instead file on designated days.
The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is kicking off an alphabetical system to ease the burden on the antiquated technology that has crashed multiple times over the past few weeks.
Starting next week, those whose last name starts with the letters A through G should file on Mondays.
Those whose last name starts with H through O should file on Tuesdays.
Finally, Wednesdays are for P through Z.
“We’re trying to keep the environment stable," said Labor Director Scott Murakami. "The way the alphabets were broken down, there are about 62,000 claimants per alphabetical listing.”
Murakami said upgraded technology last weekend enables the main frame to handle that many a day.
If you miss your day, don’t worry, Thursdays through Sundays are open.
The times to file are Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
On weekends and holidays, that time is from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Since March 1, there have been 224,169 jobless claims filed.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.