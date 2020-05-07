City bus system gets $91M as part of federal stimulus package

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s bus system will receive a $91 million grant as part of the federal stimulus package knowns as the CARES Act.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the grant Thursday.
Officials said the grant funds will be used to offset unexpected costs incurred amid the pandemic.
With many workers at home, the city bus has changed its schedules. Workers have also dialed up sanitizing efforts on buses, and required riders and drivers to wear cloth masks.
The federal grant is part of $25 billion that will go to public transportation systems across the country.
“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA acting Administrator K. Jane Williams, in a news release.
“These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”
