State reopens some parks for exercise but not gatherings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reopening some parks and monuments in Hawaii for exercise.
But a number of other popular parks remain closed.
“The department is excited to cautiously reintroduce state park access to Hawaii’s residents in this unprecedented time of virtually no out-of-state visitors," state Land Department Chair Suzanne Case said, in a news release.
"However, conventional park activities such as parties, gatherings, picnics, setting up on the beach, and camping are still not allowed. This public use is strictly for mobile activities such as hiking and ocean use."
On Oahu, these facilities are open for limited use:
- Fort Ruger Pathway
- Aiea Bay State Recreation Area
- Kaena Point State Park
- Malaekahana State Recreation Area
- Ahupuaa o Kahana State Park
- Keaiwa Heiau State Recreation Area
- Wahiawa Freshwater Park
- Sand Island State Recreation Area
- Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline (lookouts closed)
- Puu Ualakaa State Wayside (lookout closed)
- Waahila Ridge State Recreation Area
