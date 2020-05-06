Quick passing front and then Mother’s Day shaping up to be nice

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Wednesday evening! Get ready for the Flower Super Moon. It will be the last super moon of 2020 and it will greet our skies at around 6:38 pm and set at 5:30 am. Right now, it is 99.8% full and will peak tonight.
Let’s talk weather... An old front moves down over the western en and d of the state Wednesday and Wednesday night. Although the bulk of the showers will favor windward and mountain locations, a few leeward showers can’t be ruled out as this band moves through. Trades will briefly trend down ahead of this band, then quickly return to breezy levels as high pressure builds north of the state in its wake. A similar band of moisture will approach the western end of the state over the upcoming weekend.
Surf will likely remain below the High Surf Advisory criteria along all shorelines into early next week. The current north-northwest swell will gradually diminish into Thursday. A slightly larger mid-period north swell is expected from Thursday night through Saturday. Small south and southwest swells are expected to result in a small bump in surf heights along most south facing shores from Wednesday into Saturday.
NWS Summary: Expect increasing clouds and showers over windward and mountain areas of the smaller islands tonight as moisture from an old front moves down the island chain. Although the bulk of the showers will favor windward and mountain locations, there will be a few leeward showers. Trade winds will shift out of the northeast tonight and return to breezy levels Thursday as high pressure builds north of the state. Trade winds will trend downward over the weekend.
So the next 7 days, showers will pick up over windward and mauka neighborhoods tonight!
And check out our kidcasters from our Let’s Learn Together digital series. Today...meet Pookela- awesome job!
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
