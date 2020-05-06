Oahu home sales and new listings took a deep dive in April. But prices actually ticked up.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s housing market is taking a hammering amid the pandemic.
Closed sales for single-family homes and condos dropped 20% last month compared to a year ago.
New listings, meanwhile, plummeted by 42%.
The slowdown hasn’t brought down prices, however. The median sales price for single-family homes actually increased slightly in April to $809,000. The median sales price for apartments was also up — to $450,000.
“As anticipated, our housing market is confronting challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic, including a steep decline in sales and listings,” said Tricia Nekota, president of the Honolulu Board of Realtors.
“Sellers and buyers are exceedingly cautious as they juggle their perceptions and the reality of economic security amid these uncertain times."
During a significant portion of the month, real estate services were subject to strict restrictions. Open houses are now allowed, but groups must be kept small.
