Maui County sets a date for reopening its shopping malls, retail operations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Retail stores and shopping malls will be allowed to reopen across Maui County on Monday, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino has announced.
Victorino said the date will allow retailers to prepare for a safe reopening — ensuring that their employees have masks and that their stores can accommodate social distancing guidelines.
“It is my opinion that some businesses are not ready. Giving them until Monday will help them do it right rather than in haste,” he said. “A nice seamless reopening will help them do it right rather than in haste.”
Victorino also addressed the confusion about the reopening date for Maui County.
On Tuesday, the governor said retailers and shopping malls would reopen statewide on Thursday. But the Governor’s Office later corrected that message, saying that Oahu and Maui County would have different reopening dates.
On Oahu, shopping malls and retailers will be able to reopen May 15.
Victorino said he was able to clear up the confusion in a conversation with the governor Tuesday night and then again Wednesday morning. “He was very apologetic in the mistakes that were made,” Victorino said.
In a news conference Wednesday, Ige acknowledged his remarks were confusing but didn’t clarify whether he misspoke or changed his order to reflect concerns from the mayors.
“I’m not exactly sure what I said that was in conflict,” Ige said, when pressed on the issue.
