Long lines form at Aloha Stadium, hours before another food distribution

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Long lines formed at Aloha Stadium on Wednesday morning, hours before another food distribution to help families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
The distribution is set to begin at 10 a.m. and will continue until supplies last. But hundreds of vehicles were seen lining up as early as 7:30 a.m.
This the second in a series of distributions coordinated by the City and County of Honolulu, the Hawaii Foodbank, the Bank of Hawaii Foundation and the Hawaii Community Foundation.
People lined up for hours at the first event in Waipio.
The event should have enough food for an estimated 4,000 households.
“We've learned a lot from the previous distribution, so I think this will go a lot faster and we're gonna serve until we run out,” said Micah Kane, CEO of the Hawaii Community Foundation.
All vehicles must enter through Gate 3 on Kahuapaani Street. Organizers recommend multiple family pickups — two to three families per vehicle — with an adult from each household present with an ID.
Another food distribution is scheduled to take place on Friday at 10 a.m. at Leeward Community College.
