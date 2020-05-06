Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

WASHINGTON (AP) — The message driving the hard-working crew of the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is simple: It’s time to get back to work. Preparing the ship now off the coast of Guam for sea duty is a meticulous task involving its 4,800 sailors and commander, Capt. Carlos Sardiello. Most of the crew were sent ashore for quarantine last month and the ship underwent multiple cleanings daily. At least 1,000 Theodore Roosevelt sailors are still testing positive for the virus, and only those who prove to be virus-free after two tests are allowed back on board. The ship is expected to head out to sea in a couple of weeks.