Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-TRAVEL BAN
Kauai police investigate 2 people who arrived in small plane
LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Police are investigating two people who were dropped off on Kauai by a small plane in violation of travel regulations established in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Garden Island reported the Kauai Police Department questioned the pair who arrived Sunday on an unauthorized flight from Maui. Kauai police Assistant Chief Mark Begley says the Hawaii National Guard alerted the department to the aircraft’s arrival at Port Allen Airport. Aircraft are currently not authorized to unload passengers at the airport. Begley says police are investigating the the pair's claim to have an authorized travel restriction exception.
MONK SEALS-BEACH CLOSURES
Hawaiian monk seal pups benefit from virus beach closures
HONOLULU (AP) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says beach park closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic have benefited Hawaiian monk seal pups. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that agency researchers say the endangered seals have been able to nurse and rear newborn pups with relatively little disturbance from humans because of Hawaii’s stay-at-home orders in response to COVID-19. Nine pups have been born in the main Hawaiian islands since the start of 2020, including four on Oahu, three on Molokai and one each on Hawaii island and Kauai. NOAA does not disclose the exact locations of pups to help protect them.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii shopping malls among businesses allowed to reopen
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige says the state has successfully “flattened the curve,” so he's allowing more businesses to reopen. Starting Thursday, businesses including some shopping malls, car washes and pet groomers that closed during the coronavirus pandemic may reopen. There were four new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, bringing Hawaii’s total to 625. There have been 17 Hawaii deaths. Ige says that's among the lowest numbers in the country. Ige says officials will look at opening higher-risk businesses such as hair salons, churches and restaurants in subsequent phases. Ige warns restrictions may be reinstated if there's an increase in cases.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-AID
States with few virus cases get big share of relief aid
An Associated Press analysis shows that some of the least-populated states with relatively few coronavirus cases received an out-sized proportion of the $150 billion in federal money that was designed to address virus-related expenses. When measured against the number of positive coronavirus tests, the gaps are extreme. The small states' haul included more than $2 million per positive test in Hawaii, Wyoming and Montana, and nearly $3.4 million per test in Alaska. By comparison, New York, by far the hardest-hit state, received about $24,000 per positive coronavirus test. States are now lobbying Congress for another round of help.
GUAM-US SUPREME COURT APPEAL
US Supreme Court declines to take up Guam plebiscite case
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has announced it will not review a case that could affect the political status of Guam. The Pacific Daily News reported the rejection means a July 2019 federal appeals court ruling will stand and Guam’s native inhabitants cannot participate in a political status plebiscite. The Guam government had appealed a 2019 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which said the island’s political status plebiscite is race-based and violates constitutionally protected voting rights. The non-binding vote would determine whether native inhabitants prefer statehood, free association or independence from the United States.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRCRAFT CARRIER
Carrier prepares to go back to sea after virus outbreak
WASHINGTON (AP) — The message driving the hard-working crew of the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is simple: It’s time to get back to work. Preparing the ship now off the coast of Guam for sea duty is a meticulous task involving its 4,800 sailors and commander, Capt. Carlos Sardiello. Most of the crew were sent ashore for quarantine last month and the ship underwent multiple cleanings daily. At least 1,000 Theodore Roosevelt sailors are still testing positive for the virus, and only those who prove to be virus-free after two tests are allowed back on board. The ship is expected to head out to sea in a couple of weeks.