Hawaii lawmakers make series of suggestions to crack down on visitors who violate quarantine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A legislative committee charged with helping to steer the state’s response to COVID-19 is making a series of suggestions aimed at better enforcing a mandatory quarantine for visitors.
The state Senate committee said it:
- is asking the state Attorney General’s Office to consider immediate fines for violators of the quarantine.
- wants the state to consider fines for hotels where violators are staying.
- would like hotels to withhold room keys so visitors are unable to come and go.
- has suggested that visitors be barred from renting cars during the quarantine period.
On Tuesday, some 773 people arrived in Hawaii from the mainland, including 216 visitors. That’s about the same as it has been in recent days, and up slightly from last week.
