Forecast: Weak front to bring more showers tonight

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An old front moves down over the western end of the state Wednesday and Wednesday night. Although the bulk of the showers will favor windward and mountain locations, a few leeward showers can't be ruled out as this band moves through. Trades will briefly trend down ahead of this band, then quickly return to breezy levels as high pressure builds north of the state in its wake. A similar band of moisture will approach the western end of the state over the upcoming weekend.
Surf will likely remain below the High Surf Advisory criteria along all shorelines into early next week. The current north-northwest swell will gradually diminish into Thursday. A slightly larger mid-period north swell is expected from Thursday night through Saturday. Small south and southwest swells are expected to result in a small bump in surf heights along most south facing shores from Wednesday into Saturday.
