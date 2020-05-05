Video spotlighting life and journey of Big Island surfer up for big award

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The life of a Hawaii surfer could lead to a prestigious Internet video award.
The project, titled "Surfing in Hilo,” is nominated in the “travel and adventure” category at this year’s Webby awards.
The four-minute video, created by marketing company “Brand USA,” follows Native Hawaiian surfer and chemist Dr. Cliff Kapono and his pursuit to protect his culture and study the islands and their environment.
To support the video, click here. Voting ends May 8. Winners will be announced May 19.
