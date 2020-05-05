Prosecutors say dangerous offenders are being released to free up space in Hawaii correctional facilities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the last two months, state prisons have reduced their populations by nearly 38-percent all to socially distance inmates despite there being zero positive cases in any state correctional facility.
"We should put our brakes on this, let's not rush into releasing any more prisoners," said Acting Honolulu Prosecutor Dwight.
Prosecutors said only non-violent offenders would be released under the agreement, but that is not the case.
"We think it's important that the public know that it's not just "non-violent" people being released," Nadamoto said.
"It's really frustrating to be a prosecutor right now when you're looking at all the work that you've done," said Mitch Roth, Hawaii Island Prosecuting Attorney.
Daniel Baang allegedly stabbed a man to death Saturday after a fight in Aiea. Sources say he had just been released days before because of the emergency prison reduction plan brought on by the pandemic.
Jake Elieisar is awaiting trial for theft in the second degree after a purse snatching at a bus stop in 2019.
Also, in 2019, Eddie Freeman pleaded no contest to burglary 1st degree, a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Ben Rocky is charged with Assault 2nd for attacking a 74-year-old man with a golf club outside the man's office in Honolulu in March.
The Public Defender's office filed a motion for him to be released to increase social distancing in state prisons.
"There have been no positive findings in OCCC, that it's time to put a break on things. Let's not rush releasing any more people. Let's step back and make sure we are releasing non-violent people and is it even necessary," Nadamoto said.
It is not just on Oahu.
In South Kohala, Jake Branch, 35, was allow on supervised release a after being arrested and charged for multiple warrants, traffic offenses, and property crime offenses, including burglary in April.
James Bonham, 66, was also allowed on supervised release after being charged with second-degree murder that left a 45-year-old Captain Cook man dead last week.
“When you see some of these releases, it’s very frustrating," Roth said. “In the beginning, we were trying to make sure that we did not have dangerous people. But some of the cases that we had recently, make you really ask questions and I think it’s worrying.”
Roth said the Big Island has the space to expand and they should be looking at other options.
“Let’s look at Kulani. Let’s look at putting at tent at Hale Nani rather than releasing people and putting our public at risk, we have other options that we should be looking at,” he said. “There are different times we need to look at things differently.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.