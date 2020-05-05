Pacific Princess cruise ship to dock in Honolulu, but no one will be disembarking

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Pacific Princess cruise ship is set to arrive in Honolulu on Tuesday morning amid ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The state Department of Transportation said no passengers or crew members will disembark.
The ship is stopping at Honolulu Harbor to refuel and stock up on provisions before leaving for the Philippines around 2 p.m., the DOT added.
DOT officials said there are no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 on board the ship. The crew also said there are no health concerns or respiratory illnesses, either.
The ship last stopped in Honolulu on April 13 to allow four Oahu residents to return home and complete their quarantines.
Cruise lines worldwide have extended their suspension of operations as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
