Matson: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 5, 2020 at 11:33 AM HST - Updated May 5 at 11:33 AM

HONOLULU (AP) _ Matson Inc. (MATX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.8 million.

The Honolulu-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.

The ocean transportation and logistics services company posted revenue of $513.9 million in the period.

Matson shares have dropped 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $28.41, a decrease of 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MATX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MATX