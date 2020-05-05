Matson: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) _ Matson Inc. (MATX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.8 million.
The Honolulu-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.
The ocean transportation and logistics services company posted revenue of $513.9 million in the period.
Matson shares have dropped 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $28.41, a decrease of 28% in the last 12 months.
_____
