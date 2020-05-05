Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii has some of the lowest coronavirus infection and mortality rates in the U.S. As cases rose in March, the governor did something no other state can — effectively seal the borders. People who do come face a two-week quarantine. That has cut off the flow of tens of thousands of tourists a day. But it has walloped an economy that relies on tourism, and officials say travel restrictions will be among the last to end. Of the few places in the world with no confirmed infections, nearly all are islands in the Pacific. The U.S. territory of American Samoa is the nation’s only jurisdiction with no cases to date.