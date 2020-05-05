Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

GUAM-US SUPREME COURT APPEAL
US Supreme Court declines to take up Guam plebiscite case
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has announced it will not review a case that could affect the political status of Guam. The Pacific Daily News reported the rejection means a July 2019 federal appeals court ruling will stand and Guam’s native inhabitants cannot participate in a political status plebiscite. The Guam government had appealed a 2019 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which said the island’s political status plebiscite is race-based and violates constitutionally protected voting rights. The non-binding vote would determine whether native inhabitants prefer statehood, free association or independence from the United States.
Hawaiian monk seal appears uninjured after chase by dogs
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Officials say there did not appear to be any injuries among a group of Hawaiian monk seals after one of the animals was chased by unleashed dogs on the Big Island. West Hawaii Today reported the chase last week in North Kona resulted in the Marine Mammal Center’s Ke Kai Ola Hawaiian Monk Seal Hospital dispatching personnel to monitor the seals. A mammal center official says the facility was notified of several dogs that were scaring a resting monk seal into the water. Officials say owners have been fined up to $2,000 when their dogs attack seals.
Carrier prepares to go back to sea after virus outbreak
WASHINGTON (AP) — The message driving the hard-working crew of the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is simple: It’s time to get back to work. Preparing the ship now off the coast of Guam for sea duty is a meticulous task involving its 4,800 sailors and commander, Capt. Carlos Sardiello. Most of the crew were sent ashore for quarantine last month and the ship underwent multiple cleanings daily. At least 1,000 Theodore Roosevelt sailors are still testing positive for the virus, and only those who prove to be virus-free after two tests are allowed back on board. The ship is expected to head out to sea in a couple of weeks.
University of Hawaii plans in-person instruction in fall
HONOLULU (AP) — The University of Hawaii said Monday it plans to resume in-person instruction at its 10 campuses around the state during the fall 2020 semester. To prevent the coronavirus from spreading, the university plans to reconfigure some classrooms, laboratories and study areas to allow people to practice social distancing. University of Hawaii President David Lassner told a news briefing that some classes would adopt a hybrid instruction format. Lectures would be given online, but then students would meet in person in smaller groups.
Isolated by oceans: Hawaii, other islands tamp down virus
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii has some of the lowest coronavirus infection and mortality rates in the U.S. As cases rose in March, the governor did something no other state can — effectively seal the borders. People who do come face a two-week quarantine. That has cut off the flow of tens of thousands of tourists a day. But it has walloped an economy that relies on tourism, and officials say travel restrictions will be among the last to end. Of the few places in the world with no confirmed infections, nearly all are islands in the Pacific. The U.S. territory of American Samoa is the nation’s only jurisdiction with no cases to date.
Court rules agencies must follow air tour rules for parks
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A federal court has ordered two government agencies to comply with existing regulations in response to a lawsuit seeking air tour management plans for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Haleakala National Park. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported the U.S. Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., ordered the Federal Aviation Administration and National Park Service to produce a schedule for bringing 23 national parks into compliance with the Air Tour Management Act of 2000. The federal legislation requires vendors conducting commercial air tours over national parks and certain tribal lands to obtain a permit from the FAA.