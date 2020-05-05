A guide is being built for local businesses post-COVID-19. Here’s how you can help

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As many small businesses struggle during the statewide stay-at-home order, a new survey has been created to help create a path forward for these businesses and to address training issues as the state begins to reopen.
University of Hawaii’s community colleges and the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii launched the Workforce Development and Training Survey Monday.
It asks small business owners about their experience these past few months as well as their plans for the future.
The Chamber of Commerce says the survey takes five minutes.
On Monday, the state announced more than 7,700 additional small businesses received more than $400 million in funds during the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program.
