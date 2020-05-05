Forecast: Trade winds easing up with increasing showers heading in soon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will hold today, with light showers favoring mainly windward areas. The trades will ease a bit tonight and Wednesday. A band of low clouds and showers will shift southeastward down the island chain Wednesday night through Friday, bringing increasing showers and a return of moderate trades as it moves through. The frontal remnants will wash out over the eastern islands Friday night, with moderate trade winds and fairly typical windward and mauka showers prevailing during the weekend and into early next week.