Forecast: Trade winds easing up with increasing showers heading in soon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will hold today, with light showers favoring mainly windward areas. The trades will ease a bit tonight and Wednesday. A band of low clouds and showers will shift southeastward down the island chain Wednesday night through Friday, bringing increasing showers and a return of moderate trades as it moves through. The frontal remnants will wash out over the eastern islands Friday night, with moderate trade winds and fairly typical windward and mauka showers prevailing during the weekend and into early next week.
Surf is expected to remain below the High Surf Advisory criteria along all shorelines into early next week. The trade winds will continue to deliver modest short-period wind waves along east facing shores through this weekend. The current small to moderate mid-period north- northwest swell is expected to peak later today, and then gradually diminish from Wednesday through Thursday. A similar swell is expected around Friday, with the swell direction shifting to the north over the weekend.
