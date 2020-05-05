Blaisdell Box Office to offer refunds for shows affected by coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says it will offer refunds for all shows that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled due to the shutdown of the Blaisdell Center.
The city shut down all events at the Blaisdell on March 17 as the coronavirus pandemic began to take root in Hawaii.
The Blaisdell Center Box Office will be open for limited hours starting Wednesday, May 6. After that, it’ll be open 8 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday until the end of May.
For canceled shows, credit card refunds will be automatically issued. Cash purchases must be refunded at the Blaisdell Box Office with an original ticket.
Hall and Oats refunds will only be available through May 31, according to the city. If you purchased a ticket and choose to hold onto it, the city says it’ll be valid for the October 23 performance.
Refunds for the LIT AF: Martin Lawrence events are available until a new date is announced.
Other shows will allow refunds up to 14 days prior to the rescheduled performance date.
The city says consumers can also request a refund by emailing blaisdellinfo@honolulu.gov or by calling (808) 768-5252.
Patrons who visit the Box Office are being asked to wear a non-medical grade face coverings and practice distancing requirements.
