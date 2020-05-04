University of Hawaii announces plans to resume in-person classes in August

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii said it plans to resume in-person classes across its 10-campus system on August 24, with the start of the fall semester, but stressed that it won’t be “business as usual.”
Hawaii Pacific University also announced plans Monday to resume in-person classes come fall.
“There is still great uncertainty, but plans for the state are now taking shape and we have ourselves learned much over the last two months," said UH President David Lassner, in a news release.
[Read the full message from Lassner to UH faculty, staff and students by clicking here.]
"Now, more than ever, the people of Hawaii need the opportunity to affordably engage in higher education to advance their careers and their lives.”
The university said when students return, social distancing restrictions will be in place.
The current plan calls for:
- Preparing for greater use of online resources and some classes shifting to hybrid models;
- Configuring classrooms, labs and other shared areas to ensure people are separated by at least 6 feet;
- Ensuring that those on campuses have access to hand washing areas;
- Setting up protocols to test, contact trace and quarantine as needed.
“As challenging as it is right now, we must also plan for the future,” Lassner said, in a memo to students, faculty and staff. “Plans for safe in-person instruction will include review of and any necessary physical reconfiguration of classrooms, labs, common areas and workspaces to support safe distances between people.”
The announcement comes as the state seeks a “phased-in” approach to reopening the economy.
Hawaii has one of the nation’s lowest COVID-19 infection rates, but there are concerns about the potential for a second wave of illness. Officials have said that even as the economy restarts, residents should prepare for a “new normal” of wearing masks in public and keeping a distance of 6 feet from others whenever possible.
Hawaii Pacific University said in the fall it will dial up health screenings and sanitization protocols.
“We will follow all state and local directives, and with the slow and steady return to a more normal life that we are all starting to see, and with Hawaii’s status as the safest and healthiest state, we are looking forward to welcoming students to campus with a big Aloha in the fall,” President John Gotanda said, in a news release.
