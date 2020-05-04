Police investigation underway in Kalihi amidst unverified reports of gunfire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A heavy police response was reported in Kalihi early Monday morning, and some roads were closed to traffic while authorities conducted an investigation.
Members of the Honolulu Police Department’s Specialized Services Division were reported to be on scene, and several authorities with long guns were also seen nearby.
The nature of the investigation has not yet been revealed.
Law enforcement sources say police were called to an area near Tomo’s Market, which is located along Houghtailing Street. There, officers found more than a dozen spent ammunition casings in the parking lot.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.
Houghtailing St. was closed between Hala Dr. and Hillcrest St. for several hours as a result of the investigation. The road was reported reopened by about 6:40 a.m.
This story will be updated.
