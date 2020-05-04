For many local small businesses, federal payroll loans a much-needed lifeline

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest round of loans related to the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program will put $175 billion back into the hands of small businesses nationwide, and plenty of business owners in Hawaii say they help couldn’t come sooner.
For many, the loans have been the difference between being able to weather the storm or needing to close up shop completely. And the Trump administration says it may add even more funding to the program soon, to allow for even more loans.
“In such uncertain times, with business fluctuating, it’s nice to know we have some financial resources available to us,” says Sean Uezu, the president of Popeyes Hawaii. “The purpose of the loan is to get people employed, so what we’ve done is kept our operation going and make sure the teams are okay, and as long as we keep our employment (level) the same as prior, we should be forgiven.”
But at times, the rollout of the program and distribution of those funds has been plagued by technical problems and slow processing. Last week, lenders in Hawaii reported having trouble uploading applications. Originally, there was even confusion over who was eligible.
Small businesses can use the funds for interest on mortgage payments, rent and utilities, but at least 75% of the money must be used for payroll-related purposes.
Central Pacific Bank is one of many Hawaii lenders who can help small businesses apply for those funds. Their advice for applicants? Start the process as soon as possible.
“Stay tune to the Small Business Association and government websites to make sure (business owners) do their research for new programs,” said Uezu. “As soon as it comes out, things move fast, so you want to be on top of it.”
