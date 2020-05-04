Governor says he plans to give ‘low-contact retail’ approval light to reopen

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor said he plans to give more Hawaii businesses the OK to resume operations as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the islands remains low.
Gov. David Ige said he planned to issue a new emergency order with the rules as early as Monday afternoon.
He said the proclamation is poised to allow “low-contact retail” businesses to reopen, though the exact details weren’t divulged. He also made clear that businesses would be required to maintain social distancing guidelines.
“We are looking at low-contact retail that can execute transactions, minimizing contact between employees and customers,” he said. “We are looking at relaxing the restrictions in a reasonable way.”
Hawaii saw just one new coronavirus case Monday, bringing the statewide total to 621. The governor has said he plans a “phased-in” reopening to prevent a second wave of illness.
The first phase of that reopening started with a handful of businesses, including florists, given the OK to resume operations. Ige has also reopened state beaches, and urged mayors to submit their own plans to him.
This story will be updated.
