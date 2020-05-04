Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HAWAII-OCEAN-ISOLATION
Isolated by oceans: Hawaii, other islands tamp down virus
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii has some of the lowest coronavirus infection and mortality rates in the U.S. As cases rose in March, the governor did something no other state can — effectively seal the borders. People who do come face a two-week quarantine. That has cut off the flow of tens of thousands of tourists a day. But it has walloped an economy that relies on tourism, and officials say travel restrictions will be among the last to end. Of the few places in the world with no confirmed infections, nearly all are islands in the Pacific. The U.S. territory of American Samoa is the nation’s only jurisdiction with no cases to date.
Hawaiian Airlines to require passengers to wear face masks
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Airlines has announced enhanced policy changes requiring travelers to cover their faces with masks or cloths to combat the spread of COVID-19. The airline made the announcement Friday and the policy is expected to go into effect May 8. Company officials say passengers must wear masks from check-in at the airport, while riding on the plane up until disembarking at their arrival destination. Young children who are unable to keep a face covering on, or passengers with certain medical conditions that would prevent the use of a face covering are exempt from the policy. Company officials say airport employees and flight attendants already wear masks.
Construction to begin on Waikiki groin replacement project
HONOLULU (AP) — Construction crews are slated to start work earlier than scheduled on a replacement groin in Waikiki since fewer people are on the beach amid the coronavirus pandemic. Construction is scheduled to start Monday on the new 160-foot-long groin in front of the Royal Hawaiian Hotel and is expected to take two months to complete. The project was originally scheduled for the fall, but was moved up because of restrictions on beach activity after Gov. David Ige imposed a statewide stay-at-home order to combat the spread of COVID-19. The existing groin was installed to protect the Waikiki beach, but structural engineers have said it is at risk of failing with more than 50% submerged and broken.
Groups say not enough notice given for Honolulu tree removal
HONOLULU (AP) — Community groups and two Honolulu city councilors are upset by the city’s removal of trees from a municipal property, claiming the public was not given sufficient notice or information. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the city plans to replace 26 canopy trees that were uprooted from the Magic Island parking lot. The city has removed nine pink tecoma, seven monkeypod, six banyan, and four false Kamani trees. An official says each of the trees needed to be replaced for valid reasons, including health and structural integrity. The trees are expected to be replaced by 13 monkeypod and 13 hau trees.
Butterfly proposed to fight invasive tree species in Hawaii
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A butterfly normally found in Central America could be used to fight an invasive tree species taking over large areas of Hawaii forest. The Maui News reported the Hawaii Department of Agriculture and Department of Land and Natural Resources have proposed releasing the Golden Sombermark butterfly to help curb the invasive miconia tree The Sombermark has been used in Costa Rica to fight the miconia, which is now difficult to find in the Central American country. Miconia was first brought to Hawaii as an ornamental plant in 1961. Studies of the butterfly larvae show they prefer feeding on miconia and its close relatives.
Coronavirus lessons from Roosevelt outbreak helped 2nd ship
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lessons learned from a coronavirus outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt played a central role in limiting damage when the virus hit a second Navy ship at sea. On the day that the USS Kidd learned that it had its first COVID-19 case, a team of Navy medical specialists was flown aboard to ramp up testing and detect likely hot spots aboard the destroyer off the coast of Central America. Even before the Kidd arrived to assist in a counter-drug operation, its crew had conducted a quarantine-and-isolation drill as part of a Roosevelt-derived protocol for Navy ships at sea.