Get a box full of prepared foods and fresh produce ... and help local businesses along the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kau Kau Box holds an assortment of prepared foods and fresh produce for purchase. The offerings change weekly.
“We want to make it easy and affordable for people to either pick up here or have food delivered to them,” said Kat Lin-Hurtubise, CEO of Gourmet Events Hawaii and Aloha Hospitality Professionals.
She wanted to keep her staff employed during the pandemic..
"They were the first to be released by hotels and restaurants and country clubs and hospitality staffing agencies," she said.
She teamed up with chef Moumen El Hajji to create the Kau Kau Box that simplifies shopping for people sheltering at home.
"At the end of the day our focus was, besides keeping our employees occupied, how do we help other vendors that we work with?" El Hajji said.
Each box costs about $130 and holds enough food to feed a family for several days.
The food comes from Y. Hata and Co., Aloun Farms, Eggs Hawaii and other suppliers. A box contains portions of chicken, pork or beef and fresh fish. There are starches, soups and a dessert.
"We're trying to source locally because our growers can't put their harvest on hold," El Hajji said.
Orders are placed over the phone or on the Kau Kau Box website. Curbside pickup is Thursday afternoons at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.
“People just drive up, they pop their trunk, then our team with the gloves and the masks on come and put it into their vehicle. So it’s completely contact-less,” Lin-Hurtubise said.
For a $15 fee the box will be delivered to your home by a Kau Kau Box employee.
"They must wear a mask, gloves at all times, and then they have a sanitation spray. It's required that they spray down their vehicle after every delivery," Lin-Hurtubise said.
Kau Kau Box started last month and has doubled orders every week.
"We also have a chat on our web page that allows them to ask how do I use this or what is this vegetable? How can I cook it? How do I cook this fish?" El Hajji said.
More than 350 orders are in for this week that includes special boxes for Mother's Day.
"Thursday's box unfortunately is sold out, but we have put up the menus for the rest of the month," Lin-Hurtubise said.
If you subscribe to the service you’ll get 10% off the price of a Kau Kau Box.
