Forecast: Pleasant weather continues with lighter winds ahead

A series of north to northwest swells will move through the islands during the upcoming week, keeping steady small to moderate sized surf in place along north and west facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will hold steady through Tuesday, then lower a bit heading into the middle and latter part of the week as trade winds ease. Background southerly swells will continue along south facing shores through the middle of the week. South shore surf should increase to near the summer average by Thursday and continue into next weekend.