Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Construction crews are slated to start work earlier than scheduled on a replacement groin in Waikiki since fewer people are on the beach amid the coronavirus pandemic. Construction is scheduled to start Monday on the new 160-foot-long groin in front of the Royal Hawaiian Hotel and is expected to take two months to complete. The project was originally scheduled for the fall, but was moved up because of restrictions on beach activity after Gov. David Ige imposed a statewide stay-at-home order to combat the spread of COVID-19. The existing groin was installed to protect the Waikiki beach, but structural engineers have said it is at risk of failing with more than 50% submerged and broken.