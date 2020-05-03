Forecast: Breezy trades for a few more days, more showers midweek

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure ridge just north of the islands will keep breezy trade winds blowing through most of Tuesday. There’s a decaying cold front approaching from the northwest, with an upper level trough accompanying the frontal band. This will mean an increase in showers around Tuesday night into much of the rest of the week. Trade winds will ease up a little, but most of the showers will still be for windward and mauka areas.
Looking further ahead, a new area of high pressure is expected to move in northwest of the islands, which will boost trade winds speeds for the upcoming weekend. The forecast models are pointing to a an upper level low forming to the west next Sunday and moving close to the islands. Still far too early to tell exactly what will happen, but for now expect another increase in trade wind shower activity.
The trades are strong enough to keep a small craft advisory up for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island. In surf, a series of north to northwest swells will bring steady small to moderate surf heights during the week. East shores will holds steady through Tuesday, then decline with the expected decrease in trade wind speeds. South shores will remain small through midweek, and then increase a bit toward summer averages from Thursday into the weekend. Surf on all shores should remain below advisory levels for the week.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.