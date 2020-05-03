Forecast: Breezy trades for a few more days, more showers midweek

The trades are strong enough to keep a small craft advisory up for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island. In surf, a series of north to northwest swells will bring steady small to moderate surf heights during the week. East shores will holds steady through Tuesday, then decline with the expected decrease in trade wind speeds. South shores will remain small through midweek, and then increase a bit toward summer averages from Thursday into the weekend. Surf on all shores should remain below advisory levels for the week.