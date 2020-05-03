DOH: COVID-19 likely a factor of Maui woman’s death, the 17th in the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Department of Health officials reported Hawaii’s 17th apparent COVID-19 related fatality Sunday.
Health officials said the Maui woman was over the age of 60.
She had other serious health issues and had been hospitalized at the Maui Memorial Medical Center since late February. Officials say her coronavirus infection occurred in mid-April.
Officials added that they do not believe COVID-19 was her primary cause of death because of her other medical conditions, but they do believe it may have been a contributing factor to her death.
Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said, “Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of another valued member of our community. COVID-19 is still a critical issue for everyone in Hawai‘i. Please follow social distancing guidelines and current emergency rules to help protect our most vulnerable people."
This story will be updated.
