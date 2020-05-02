Work on a new Waikiki Groin is set to begin ahead of schedule

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Waikiki, crews will start work next week on a new 160-foot long groin in front of the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.
The construction was set for the fall, but it has been moved up since fewer people are on the beach because of the state’s stay-at-home order.
Half of the $1.5 million price tag is coming from special taxes on Waikiki commercial properties.
The state says the existing groin was installed 93 years ago. It serves to protect the popular stretch of Waikiki beach.
Structural engineers found the aging groin to be at risk for failing after cracks, bowing, large voids and no internal reinforcement were found. If the groin gives way, erosion is estimated to eat away at over 1,700 feet of sandy shoreline on the groin’s east side.
“This project serves as a critical erosion control measure that will improve the stability of Waikiki Beach but is also an important step towards increased the resilience of Waikiki Beach to coastal hazard events and climate change impacts such as sea-level rise in Waikiki,” said Sam Lemmo, OCCL Administrator.
Crews will begin moving equipment onto the sand next week.
Construction is expected to take two months.
