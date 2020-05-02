Winds are backing down and Mother’s Day will shape up to be nice

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Monday evening. Winds will be backing down soon!
Expect moderate to breezy trade winds to continue today then lighten up from Tuesday through Friday as a low pressure trough moves in north of the island chain. Fairly stable weather conditions will trend towards more rain shower activity through the week due to the added instability from this trough. Moderate trade winds return this weekend with lingering showers as a high pressure system builds in over the Central Pacific basin.
A series of north to northwest swells will move through the islands during the upcoming week, keeping steady small to moderate sized surf in place along north and west facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will hold steady through Tuesday, then lower a bit heading into the middle and latter part of the week as trade winds ease. Background southerly swells will continue along south facing shores through the middle of the week. South shore surf should increase to near the summer average by Thursday and continue into next weekend.
So the next 7 days, showers will pick up over windward and mauka neighborhoods later this week!
