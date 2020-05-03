UH Manoa students recreate campus in video game

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With traditional graduation canceled, some UH Manoa students are finding a way to hold a virtual commencement ceremony — inside a video game.
They’re recreating the Stan Sheriff Center, and other parts of the UH Manoa campus, within the game “Minecraft.”
The talented students are using Google Maps to make the virtual models an exact replica of the stadium.
They hope to have it done by May 16, which is when their graduation was originally scheduled for. The ultimate goal is to hold a virtual ceremony within the video game.
Brianne Tengan, an engineering graduate student at UH Manoa who is working on the project, said inspiration struck once UH officially transitioned to online classes in March.
“During spring break we were already kind of on lock down or quarantine so a lot of students were like, ‘What do we do now? We can’t go outside,’" said Tengan.
She and a handful of other students have been working on the virtual campus for about a month.
The whole project is being saved on a server, so people can add to the virtual UH campus for years to come.
