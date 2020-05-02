State extends application deadline for preschool funding assistance

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Due to the pandemic, the state is extending the application deadline for families who need help affording preschool.
Funding is limited, so families are urged to apply for the Preschool Open Doors program before May 15.
To qualify, children must be eligible to enter kindergarten in the 2021 to 2022 DOE school year — which means they’re born between August 1, 2015 and July 31, 2016.
If a low or moderate-income family receives a subsidy, they may use it at any one of the 426 state-licensed preschools.
To apply, families can click here for more information. Parents can also call 791-2130 or toll free at 1-800-746-5620.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.